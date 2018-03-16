Because of the technical issue of displaying this announcement on Nasdaq Baltic web-site Nasdaq Tallinn hereby publishes the announcement on behalf of Baltic Horizon Fund.



Net asset value (NAV) of Baltic Horizon Fund (the Fund) unit as of end of February 2018 amounted to 1.3784 EUR per unit. Compared to previous month, NAV increased by 0.68%. The NAV was positively affected by operating performance of the properties.



Tarmo Karotam Baltic Horizon Fund manager



The Fund is a registered contractual public closed-end real estate fund that is managed by Alternative Investment Fund Manager license holder Northern Horizon Capital AS. Both the Fund and the Management Company are supervised by the Estonian Financial Supervision Authority.



