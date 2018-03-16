Minesto AB paid subscription units is to cease. The last day of trading is March 19, 2018.



Short name: MINEST BTU --------------------------- ISIN code: SE0010831107 --------------------------- Orderbook ID: 149974 ---------------------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, G&W Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call Jan Klingspor on +46 70 869 11 95.