

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's government maintained its economic assessment for March, saying the economy is recovering at a moderate pace.



In its monthly economic report, the Cabinet Office said the economy is expected to continue recovering, supported by the effects of the policies, while employment and income situation is improving.



The government kept its view on private consumption, business investment, exports, industrial production and corporate profits unchanged.



Nonetheless, the cabinet office said consumer prices are rising moderately. Last month, consumer prices were assessed to be flat.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX