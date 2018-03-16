

WisdomTree Issuer plc - Daily Fund Prices 15-March-18



Dealing Fund Date ISIN Code Shares Base Net Assets NAV/Share



in Issue Currency



WisdomTree Emerging Asia Equity Income UCITS ETF 15/03/2018 IE00BYPGT035 1125000 USD 13,687,676.79 12.1668



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF 15/03/2018 IE00BQQ3Q067 2008585 USD 34,179,739.27 17.0168



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 15/03/2018 IE00BDF12W49 135152 USD 2,864,051.33 21.1913



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 15/03/2018 IE00BQZJBM26 1000000 USD 19,861,279.82 19.8613



WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD 15/03/2018 IE00BZ1GHD37 500000 USD 5,418,170.81 10.8363



WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD Acc 15/03/2018 IE00BYMLZY74 6650000 USD 72,379,138.59 10.8841



WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF 15/03/2018 IE00BQZJBX31 3730000 EUR 47,163,662.67 12.6444



WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 15/03/2018 IE00BDF16007 30010 EUR 420,971.25 14.0277



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 15/03/2018 IE00BYQCZT11 71600 CHF 1,181,313.57 16.4988



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 15/03/2018 IE00BYQCZX56 981000 EUR 16,377,740.09 16.6949



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 15/03/2018 IE00BYQCZQ89 280010 GBP 3,107,837.30 11.099



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 15/03/2018 IE00BVXBH163 3150000 USD 54,676,108.56 17.3575



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 15/03/2018 IE00BYQCZP72 2450000 USD 47,087,427.13 19.2194



WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 15/03/2018 IE00BQZJC527 3242725 EUR 57,910,141.00 17.8585



WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF Acc 15/03/2018 IE00BDF16114 686000 EUR 10,393,807.88 15.1513



WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR 15/03/2018 IE00BZ56SY76 270000 EUR 4,206,245.32 15.5787



WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 15/03/2018 IE00BZ56TQ67 332000 EUR 5,626,588.71 16.9476



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 15/03/2018 IE00BYQCZ914 72000 CHF 1,346,321.90 18.6989



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 15/03/2018 IE00BYQCZC44 281000 EUR 4,661,962.39 16.5906



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 15/03/2018 IE00BVXBGY20 1540000 GBP 16,287,654.11 10.5764



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 15/03/2018 IE00BYQCZ682 70010 USD 1,301,895.13 18.5958



WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 15/03/2018 IE00BZ56RN96 106000 USD 2,209,905.77 20.8482



WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 15/03/2018 IE00BZ56SW52 409394 USD 8,745,310.02 21.3616



WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD 15/03/2018 IE00BDGSNK96 187500 USD 3,450,169.50 18.4009



WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD Acc 15/03/2018 IE00BDGSNL04 312500 USD 5,750,070.70 18.4002



WisdomTree ISEQ 20 UCITS ETF 15/03/2018 IE00BVFB1H83 1400000 EUR 18,865,333.29 13.4752



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 15/03/2018 IE00BYQCZL35 226250 CHF 4,399,515.96 19.4454



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 15/03/2018 IE00BYQCZJ13 891000 EUR 14,875,582.46 16.6954



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 15/03/2018 IE00BYQCZF74 530010 GBP 5,951,533.03 11.2291



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - JPY Acc 15/03/2018 IE00BYQCZN58 2796000 USD 58,748,238.33 21.0115



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 15/03/2018 IE00BVXC4854 13737000 USD 229,673,504.01 16.7193



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 15/03/2018 IE00BYQCZD50 286837 USD 5,172,691.62 18.0336



WisdomTree UK Equity Income UCITS ETF 15/03/2018 IE00BYPGTJ26 840000 GBP 4,404,554.68 5.2435



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF 15/03/2018 IE00BQZJBQ63 1681240 USD 31,967,471.62 19.0142



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 15/03/2018 IE00BD6RZW23 65000 EUR 1,052,019.26 16.1849



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged Acc 15/03/2018 IE00BD6RZZ53 130000 GBP 1,875,543.51 14.4273



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 15/03/2018 IE00BD6RZT93 22590 USD 413,584.72 18.3083



WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 15/03/2018 IE00BZ56RD98 16000 USD 343,649.32 21.4781



WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 15/03/2018 IE00BZ56RG20 520000 USD 11,371,846.93 21.8689



WisdomTree US Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 15/03/2018 IE00BQZJBT94 910000 USD 18,084,667.15 19.8733



