Roku and hayu today announced the launch of the all reality streaming service on Roku streaming players in the UK. The subscription video-on-demand service, offers consumers 5,000+ episodes of binge-worthy US and UK reality TV shows including Keeping Up with the Kardashians and its spin-offs, including Life of Kylie along with The Real Housewives and Million Dollar Listing franchises.

Roku users in the UK now have access to hayu's popular reality shows the majority of which debut on the service the same day as they premiere in the US. And, the exciting collection of binge-worthy box sets means that users can catch up on their favourite series right from the beginning. The streaming service includes reality content from 150+ shows including Vanderpump Rules, Top Chef, Shahs of Sunset, Bad Girls Club and many, many more.

hayu can be added from the Roku Channel Store in the TV Films category. hayu offers a free one-month trial for consumers after which the monthly subscription cost is GBP 3.99.

Ingo Reese, Director Content Acquisition at Roku, commented:

"We always strive to have the best possible content selection for our customers. Reality TV continues to capture the hearts and attention of British consumers, so we're thrilled to now offer our users some of the best reality TV through hayu."

Hendrik McDermott, Managing Director at hayu, said:

"The launch of hayu on the Roku streaming platform is an important step that enables us to extend our distribution, reaching even more consumers across the UK. With over 5,000 episodes, 150+ series and complete box sets that allow fans to catch up on series from the beginning, hayu customers have plenty of choice to binge watch favourite reality content via their Roku streaming player."

About Roku, Inc.

Roku pioneered streaming to the TV. We connect users to the streaming content they love, enable content publishers to build and monetize large audiences, and provide advertisers with unique capabilities to engage consumers. Roku streaming players and Roku TVTM models are available around the world through direct retail sales and licensing arrangements with TV OEMs and service operators. Roku is headquartered in Los Gatos, Calif. U.S.A.

About hayu

From NBCUniversal International, hayu is the first all-reality subscription video-on-demand service of its kind curated and fully integrated with social media available in the UK, Ireland, Australia, Norway, Sweden, Finland Denmark on a full array of devices (mobile, tablet, laptop connected TVs) at www.hayu.com

Over 150 shows and 5,000 episodes are downloadable to watch-on-the-go, with more than 500 new episodes are added per year, including Keeping Up with the Kardashians and its spin-offs along with The Real Housewives and Million Dollar Listing franchises. The majority of US shows debut on the service the same day as their US launch for £3.99/€4.99/A$5.99/49 NOK/49 SEK/49 DKK on a rolling monthly subscription that starts with an introductory free trial.

Roku is a registered trademark and Roku TV is a trademark of Roku, Inc. in the US and in other countries.

