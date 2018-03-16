

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tiffany & Co. (TIF) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that gained ground from last year.



The company said its bottom line came in at $208.1 million, or $1.67 per share. This was up from $181.8 million, or $1.45 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.64 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 8.1% to $1.33 billion. This was up from $1.23 billion last year.



Tiffany & Co. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $208.1 Mln. vs. $181.8 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 14.5% -EPS (Q4): $1.67 vs. $1.45 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 15.2% -Analysts Estimate: $1.64 -Revenue (Q4): $1.33 Bln vs. $1.23 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 8.1%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.25 - $4.45



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX