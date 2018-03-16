

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone inflation eased more than estimated in February, final data from Eurostat showed Friday.



Inflation slowed to revised 1.1 percent from 1.3 percent in January. A similar slower growth was last seen in December 2016. The flash estimate showed an annual inflation of 1.2 percent for February.



Inflation continues to stay below the European Central Bank's target of 'below, but close to 2 percent'.



Core inflation that excludes energy, food, alcohol and tobacco, held steady at 1 percent in February. The rate came in line with the estimate released on February 28.



On a monthly basis, the harmonized index of consumer prices rose 0.2 percent in February.



