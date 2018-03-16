Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd (SWEF) SWEF: Investment Update 16-March-2018 / 10:30 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 16 March 2018 NOT FOR RELEASE, DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, TO U.S. PERSONS OR IN, INTO OR FROM THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, SOUTH AFRICA, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND OR ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited: Investment Update Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited (the "Company" and, together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") is pleased to announce that on 15 March, 2018 the Group closed a EUR110 million floating rate whole loan secured by a hotel in Spain with Starwood Property Trust, Inc (through a wholly owned subsidiary) participating in 50 per cent of the loan amount, providing the Company with a net commitment of EUR55 million. The financing has been provided in the form of an initial advance along with a capex facility to support the sponsor's repositioning strategy. The loan term is 5 years, and the Group expects to earn an attractive risk-adjusted return in line with its stated investment strategy. The Group has now originated four Spanish loans with a total commitment of EUR163 million, and alongside the UK and Ireland, Spain remains one of the Group's top target markets for further opportunities. Following the investment, the Group has approximately GBP54 million drawings on its credit facilities net of cash. For further information, please contact: Ipes (Guernsey) Limited as Company Secretary - 01481 755143 Lucy Brehaut Starwood Capital - 020 7016 3655 Duncan MacPherson Notes: Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited is an investment company listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange with an investment objective to provide Shareholders with regular dividends and an attractive total return while limiting downside risk, through the origination, execution, acquisition and servicing of a diversified portfolio of real estate debt investments in the UK and the wider European Union's internal market. www.starwoodeuropeanfinance.com [1]. The Group is the largest London-listed vehicle to provide investors with pure play exposure to real estate lending. The Group's assets are managed by Starwood European Finance Partners Limited, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Starwood Capital Group. ISIN: GG00B79WC100 Category Code: PFU TIDM: SWEF LEI Code: 5493004YMVUQ9Z7JGZ50 Sequence No.: 5309 End of Announcement EQS News Service 664961 16-March-2018 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=becc5c83790358f02808a7970e9d8d13&application_id=664961&site_id=vwd_london&application_name=news

