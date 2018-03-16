Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: Cambrex Achieved Record Quarterly Revenue; EPS Climbed 4%

Stock Monitor: Coherus Biosciences Post Earnings Reporting

Earnings Highlights and Summary

Cambrex's net revenue was $182.3 million for Q4 2017, reflecting an increase of 2.5% compared to revenue of $177.9 million in Q4 2016. Excluding a 1.5% favorable impact of foreign exchange, the Company's reported quarter net revenue increased 1%, primarily reflecting higher volumes in the generic and controlled substance product categories, partially offset by lower volumes and pricing of certain branded Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs). Cambrex's reported number fell short of analysts' estimates by $2.5 million.

Cambrex's full-year 2017 net revenues were $534 million, reflecting a 9% increase compared to $490.6 million in FY16.

For Q4 2017, Cambrex's gross margin decreased to 43% from 45% in Q4 2016. The Company's selling, general, and administrative expenses were $18.7 million for the reported quarter compared to $18.2 million in the year earlier same quarter. This increase was primarily due to higher expenses related to consulting for an operational excellence initiative.

During Q4 2017, Cambrex's R&D expenses were $4.3 million compared to $3.5 million in Q4 2016. This increase was primarily driven by costs to develop new generic drug products and higher personnel related expenses.

For Q4 2017, Cambrex's operating profit decreased to $55.9 million from $56.7 million in Q4 2016, primarily as a result of higher operating expenses. The Company's adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) was $64.7 million for the reported quarter compared to $64.4 million in the prior year's same quarter. Cambrex's income tax expense was $15.6 million in Q4 2017, resulting in an effective tax rate of 28% compared to $18.4 million and an effective tax rate of 33% in Q4 2016.

Cambrex's income from continuing operations was $40.2 million, or $1.20 per share, for Q4 2017 compared to $37.9 million, or $1.15 per share, in Q4 2016. The Company's adjusted income from continuing operations was $42.4 million, or $1.27 per share, in the reported quarter compared to $40.8 million, or $1.23 per share, in the year earlier quarter. Cambrex's earnings beat Wall Street's estimates of $1.10 per share.

For FY17, Cambrex's earnings from continuing operations increased 17% to $3.10 per diluted share from $2.65 per diluted share in FY16.

Segment Results

During Q4 2017, Cambrex's Innovator category reported net revenues of $139 million, down 4% from Q4 2016, which was a record revenue quarter. The Company's reported quarter sales of generic APIs totaled $32 million. In Q4 2017, sales of controlled substances, defined by the Company as those classified as Schedule II products by the DEA, were $12 million; reflecting a growth of 11% on a y-o-y basis

Cash Matters

For Q4 2017, Cambrex's net cash was $183.3 million, reflecting an increase of $109.1 million on a y-o-y basis. The Company's capital expenditures and depreciation were $13.2 million and $8.3 million, respectively, in the reported quarter compared to $11.9 million and $6.6 million, respectively, in the prior year's comparable quarter.

Outlook

For FY18, Cambrex is forecasting adjusted net revenue, excluding the impact of foreign currency and change in accounting principle, to be between negative 2% to positive 2% on a y-o-y basis and adjusted EBITDA to be between $150 million and $160 million.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 15, 2018 - At Thursday's closing bell, Cambrex's stock marginally fell 0.09%, ending the trading session at $55.10.

Volume traded for the day: 250.81 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 0.27%; previous three-month period - up 10.87%; past twelve-month period - up 8.57%; and year-to-date - up 14.79%

After yesterday's close, Cambrex's market cap was at $1.79 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 17.77.

The stock is part of the Healthcare sector, categorized under the Biotechnology industry.

