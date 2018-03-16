Viking Acquisitions Corp.



16 March 2018 at 13:15 (EET)



VIKING ACQUISITIONS CORP.'S TENDER OFFER FOR ALL ISSUED AND OUTSTANDING SHARES IN TECNOTREE COMMENCES ON 19 MARCH 2018



Viking Acquisitions Corp. ("Viking" or the "Offerror") and Tecnotree Corporation ("Tecnotree") announced on 8 March 2018 that they had entered into a transaction agreement under which Viking undertook to make a voluntary public cash tender offer to purchase all of the issued and outstanding shares in Tecnotree that are not owned by Tecnotree or any of its subsidiaries (the "Tender Offer"). The Tender Offer was announced on 8 March 2018.



The Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority has today approved the tender offer document relating to the Tender Offer (the "Tender Offer Document"). The acceptance period under the Tender Offer will commence on 19 March 2018 at 9:30 (Finnish time) and expire on 13 April 2018 at 16:00 (Finnish time) (the "Offer Period"). The Offeror reserves the right to extend the Offer Period in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Tender Offer.



The price offered for each share validly tendered in the Tender Offer is EUR 0.10 in cash (the "Offer Price"). The Board of Directors of Tecnotree unanimously recommends that the shareholders of Tecnotree accept the Tender Offer. Shareholders representing approximately 41.45 percent of all the shares and votes in Tecnotree have irrevocably undertaken to accept the Tender Offer.



The Tender Offer Document will be available in Finnish from on or about 16 March 2018 onwards on the internet at www.evli.com/tecnotree and www.tecnotree.com and in English from on or about 16 March 2018 onwards on the internet at www.evli.com/tecnotree and www.tecnotree.com.



Most of the Finnish book-entry account operators will send a notification of the Tender Offer, including instructions and the relevant acceptance form to their customers who are registered as shareholders in the shareholders' register of Tecnotree maintained by Euroclear Finland Ltd. Shareholders who do not receive such notification from their account operator or asset manager can contact Evli Bank Plc where such shareholders shall receive necessary information and can give their acceptance.



A shareholder in Tecnotree whose shareholdings are registered in the name of a nominee and who wishes to accept the Tender Offer shall affect such acceptance in accordance with the instructions given by the administrator of their nominee registrations.



As permitted under Finnish law, the Offeror may also purchase shares in Tecnotree on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd ("Nasdaq Helsinki") or otherwise prior to the expiry of the Offer Period or the extended Offer Period, as the case may be, at a price not exceeding the Offer Price.



The terms and conditions of the Tender Offer are enclosed in their entirety to this stock exchange release (Appendix 1).



FURTHER INFORMATION



-- Harri Koponen, chairman of the Board of Tecnotree, phone +358 40 1922 464



-- Padma Ravichander, CEO of Tecnotree, phone +97 15 641 414 20 -- Mike Shinya, President of Viking, phone +44 7768 337351



Tecnotree in brief:



Tecnotree is a global supplier of telecom IT software products and solutions, for charging, billing, customer care, messaging and content management services. The Company's product portfolio comprises virtually the full range (order-to-cash) business management solutions for telecom operators, with standard solutions for fixed networks, mobile services and broadband and for managing subscriptions, services and cash flows for prepaid and post-paid customers.



Tecnotree is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki (TEM1V). For more information, please visit www.tecnotree.com.



Viking in brief:



Viking is a corporation incorporated and existing under the laws of Delaware, the United States. Viking and its affiliates focus on buying, strengthening and growing software companies worldwide.



