Aussie mineral exploration company Salt Lake Potash saw losses widen in its most recent trading year, but suggested it has enough cash to carry out its plans as it looks to develop the first salt-lake brine sulphate-of-potash operation Down Under. Net loss after tax for the calendar year of A$5.35m were 8% wider than the previous year due to exploration and evaluation expenses moving ahead 6% to A$4.54m and the doubling of business development costs to A$374,784. At the end of the period, Salt ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...