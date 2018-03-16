

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Croatia's consumer price inflation eased for the third straight month in February, the Croatian Bureau of Statistics reported Friday.



Inflation eased to a 0.8 percent in February from 1.1 percent in January. This was the weakest since July last year, when prices had grown the same 0.8 percent.



Utility costs grew 2.2 percent annually in February and prices of food and non alcoholic beverages rose by 0.4 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices edged down 0.1 percent from January, when it dropped by 0.2 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX