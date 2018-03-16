Biomedical Textiles Market Worth 14.50 Billion USD by 2022

PUNE, India, March 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The report"Biomedical Textiles Marketby Fiber Type (Biodegradable, Non-biodegradable), Fabric Type (Woven, Non-woven), Application (Non-implantable, Surgical Sutures), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA, South America) - Global Forecast to 2022" published by MarketsandMarkets', is projected to grow from USD 10.99 Billion in 2017 to USD 14.50 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 5.7% between 2017 and 2022. The rising number of surgeries, rapid growth in aging population, high quality of biomedical textiles, and growing need for advanced wound dressing materials are the significant factors expected to drive the growth of the Biomedical Textiles Market during the forecast period.

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/biomedical-textile-market-231997196.html

The non-biodegradable fiber type segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Non-biodegradable fibers are absorbed by the body slowly and take more than six months' time to degrade. The non-biodegradable fiber type segment is projected to register a higher CAGR than the biodegradable segment owing to the high consumption of non-biodegradable fibers, such as polypropylene, polyethylene, viscose, polyamide, and polyester in various applications, such as bandages, surgical sutures, soft and hard tissue implants, and extracorporeal devices.

The non-implantable application segment is projected to lead the Biomedical Textiles Market during the forecast period

The non-implantable application segment is projected to lead the Biomedical Textiles Market between 2017 and 2022. The demand for biomedical textiles in non-implantable applications is mainly driven by an increase in consumption of wound care products, such as adhesive, cohesive, tubular, triangular, and other types of bandages.

The non-woven fabric type segment is projected to lead the Biomedical Textiles Market during the forecast period

The non-woven fabric market is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The demand for non-woven fabrics in biomedical textiles is mainly driven by their increased use in light support, bandages, artificial skin, orthopedic implants, plaster, gauzes, and others. These fabrics offer superior performance properties, such as excellent absorption, softness, smoothness, strength, stretchability, comfort, fit, and cost-effectiveness.

Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest growing market for biomedical textiles during the forecast period

The Asia Pacific region is projected to be the fastest growing market for biomedical textiles between 2017 and 2022. The emerging markets of APAC, such as China, India, and Singapore with increasing healthcare expenditure and rising disposable income, are expected to trigger the growth of the Biomedical Textiles Market in the region. Further, the rising expenditure on setting up technical textile plants will directly drive the demand for biomedical textiles. For instance, the state government of Gujarat (India) intends to set up a technical textile mission that would attract an investment of USD 1.62 billion for establishing 2,000 technical textile manufacturing facilities. The growth in the demand for technical textiles will therefore directly influence the demand for biomedical textiles in the region.

Key players operating in the Biomedical Textiles Market include Royal DSM (Netherlands), Johnson & Johnson (US), Medtronic (US), Cardinal Health (US), Integra Lifesciences Corporation (US), Smith & Nephew (UK), Medline (US), Paul Hartmann AG (Germany), and BSN Medical (Germany).

