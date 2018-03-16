Infiniti Research, a global competitive intelligence solutions provider, has just released their new market segmentation study on the luxury retail industry. A leading luxury retail firm wanted to plan a robust segmentation strategy to competently deliver their products and services to the target customers.

According to the market segmentation experts at Infiniti, "Market segmentation solutions allow firms to better serve customers by identifying and marketing different products and services to various consumer sets."

The global luxury retail industry has notably benefited from the economic growth in the LAMEA and Asia-Pacific regions. The luxury retail industry is expected to grow due to factors like the growth in spending capacity of consumers and the growth in living standards. Also, the luxury retail industry has observed an increase in their demand in the recent years, due to the tendency of consumers towards luxury goods and increased preference for premium products over cost-effective products.

The solution offered by Infiniti helped the client to get better insights into ways to finding niche market segments and eventually expand their brand image and profit margins. The client was able to increase sales and response rates.

This market segmentation solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Identify the potential target segments

Implement effective marketing campaigns

This market segmentation solution provided predictive insights on:

Meeting the needs of the consumers

Building brand identity than product sales

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies.

With 15+ years of experience and offices across three continents, Infiniti Research has been instrumental in providing a complete range of competitive intelligence, strategy, and research services for over 550 companies across the globe.

