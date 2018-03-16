The "Crane Rail: Market Shares, Strategy, and Forecasts, EMEA, 2018 to 2024" report from Wintergreen Research, Inc has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Worldwide markets are poised to achieve continuing growth as crane rail markets respond to the advantages brought by using new materials. The quality and the customization of crane rails are significant market growth drivers.

EMEA crane rail has many applications. Ports are the most visible, but not the application area that holds the most promise for growth going forward. As the new industrial revolution takes hold all the sectors will show significant growth.

EMEA crane rail market at $416 million market for EMEA in 2017, is expected to reach $1 billion by 2024. Geographically, this report split EMEA into Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Key Topics:

Crane Rail Markets

Ports

Light Rail Transit

Warehouse

Heavy Industry

Steel Mills

Mining

Tunnel Supports

Fasteners

Accessories

Ports, Shipyards,

Steel Mills

Aluminum Smelters

Railway Depots

Industrial Mines

Petrochemical

Key Topics Covered:

1. Crane Rail Executive Summary

2. Crane Rail Market Forecasts

3. EMEA Crane Rail: Market Description and Market Dynamics

4. EMEA Crane Rail Market Shares and Forecasts

4.1 EMEA Crane Rail Market Driving Forces

4.2 EMEA Crane Rail Market Shares

4.2.1 L.B. Foster Company Crane Rail Market Shares

4.2.2 Gantrex Dubai

4.2.3 ArcelorMittal

4.3 Crane Rail Market Forecasts

4.3.1 ArcelorMittal

4.4 Crane Rail Prices

4.4.1 Factors Impacting Iron Ore and Steel Markets

4.5 Crane Rail Chinese Regional Analysis, Impact on EMEA Crane Rail Markets

4.5.1 Impact of China on the EMEA Crane Rail Market

5. Crane Rail Product Market Segment Analysis

6. Crane Rail Market Forecast by Segment

7. Crane Rail Company Profiles and Product Description

ArcelorMittal

Argos-Soditic Gantrex

British Steel

Harmer Steel

L.B. Foster

Molyneux Industries

Rapid Rail

Zhongxiang Steel Group

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/zkzb2g/emea_crane_rail?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180316005282/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Rail, Cranes and Lifting Equipment