Edison Investment Research Limited Banca Sistema: FY17 result and a closer look at factoring income 16-March-2018 / 11:12 GMT/BST London, UK, 16 March 2018 *Edison issues outlook on Banca Sistema (BST)* Banca Sistema (BST) reported moderate earnings growth for FY17 with factoring income tempered by mix and price effects while SME loan interest contracted as the book is run off. Positives included strong growth in factoring turnover and pension and salary backed lending with benefits to flow through in FY18 and beyond. Capital ratios indicate good headroom for further growth. The shares are cautiously rated relative to peers and publication of the business plan expected in April is a potential positive catalyst. Our estimates are reduced by 5-6%, but the valuation remains modest relative to peers and our ROE/COE valuation increases from EUR2.80 to EUR3.13, reflecting the net effect of the higher year-end NAV, and slightly lower cost of equity and return on equity assumptions (page 11). Click here [1] to view the full report. All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website www.edisoninvestmentresearch.com [2] *About Edison:* Edison is an investment research and advisory company, with offices in North America, Europe, the Middle East and AsiaPac. The heart of Edison is our world-renowned equity research platform and deep multi-sector expertise. At Edison Investment Research, our research is widely read by international investors, advisers and stakeholders. Edison Advisors leverages our core research platform to provide differentiated services including investor relations and strategic consulting. Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority [3]. Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities. *For more information please contact Edison:* Andrew Mitchell, +44 (0)20 3681 2500 financials@edisongroup.com Learn more at www.edisongroup.com [4] and connect with Edison on: LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/edison-investment-research [5] Twitter www.twitter.com/Edison_Inv_Res [6] YouTube www.youtube.com/edisonitv [7] Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. End of Announcement - EQS News Service 664995 16-March-2018 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=b3c000f4a83eea977e57206d488633d0&application_id=664995&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=e7266211cbf0b72f2b3d94ab8bdaae97&application_id=664995&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 3: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=105fe9be9b5e36892886e5a39d51d4b7&application_id=664995&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 4: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=88c95533002fab2316572f9ef6cf3cc6&application_id=664995&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 5: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=edc5483da45ef361071849742dbf1595&application_id=664995&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 6: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=ec2d264fe4f303e2143a2e85c6eaa823&application_id=664995&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 7: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=6b959e4d7ee3c402b931a274d2bbe945&application_id=664995&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

