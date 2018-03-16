Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: Hub Group Delivered Record Quarterly and Annual Revenue

Stock Monitor: ZTO Express (Cayman) Post Earnings Reporting

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For the three months ended December 31, 2017, Hub Group's revenue totaled $1.16 billion, a record for the Company, compared to revenue of $978.6 million for Q4 2016. The Company's reported numbers beat analysts' estimates of $1.09 billion.

During Q4 2017, Hub Group's operating income increased 33% to $41.1 million versus $30.8 million for Q4 2016.

For full year (FY) 2017, Hub Group's revenue came in at $4.0 billion, also a record for the Company, compared to $3.6 billion for FY16.

Hub Group reported net income of $100 million, or diluted earnings per share of $2.99, for Q4 2017 versus net income of $18.2 million, or $0.55 per diluted share, for Q4 2016. The Company's results included a $75.2 million, or $2.25 per diluted share benefit, in the reported quarter due to decrease in income taxes resulting from the Company's estimated of the change to its deferred tax liability at December 31, 2017, caused by the reduction of the federal tax rate as part of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. Hub Group's earnings beat Wall Street's estimates of $0.52 per share.

For FY17, Hub Group reported net income of $135.15 million, or $4.05 per diluted share, compared to $74.81 million, or $2.20 per diluted share, in FY16.

Hub Group's Segment Results

During Q4 2017, the Company's Hub segment's revenue increased 20% to $904.3 million compared to revenue of $754.0 million in Q4 2016. With the Hub segment, intermodal revenue increased 8% to $502.7 million on a y-o-y basis, reflecting a 2% increase in volume and an increase in fuel revenue and freight rates.

The Truck brokerage revenue surged 22% to $159.1 million on a y-o-y basis in Q4 2017. Truck brokerage handled 2% more loads while fuel, price, and mix combined were up 20%. For the reported quarter, Unyson Logistics revenue increased 19% to $185.4 million due primarily to growth from new customers on-boarded in FY17. Hub segment's operating income surged 42% to $34.4 million in Q4 2017 compared to $24.3 million in Q4 2016.

For Q4 2017, the Mode segment's revenue increased 11% to $285.5 million compared to $256.3 million in Q4 2016. The segment's revenue consisted of $139.2 million in intermodal which was up 6% on a y-o-y basis, $92.0 million in truck brokerage 16% compared to the year ago same period and $54.3 million in logistics which reflected growth of 20% from the year earlier corresponding quarter. The Mode segment's operating income was $6.7 million in Q4 2017 compared to $6.5 million in Q4 2016.

Cash Flow and Capitalization

Hub Group's capital expenditures totaled $34.6 million for Q4 2017, primarily for transportation equipment including tractors, containers, and trailers and technology investments. At December 31, 2017, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $28.6 million.

At December 31, 2017, Hub Group had total debt outstanding of $302.5 million on various debt instruments compared to $174.0 million at December 31, 2016. The increase in debt was primarily a result of the Company's acquisition of Hub Group Dedicated.

Outlook

For FY18, Hub Group is forecasting earnings to be in the range of $2.30 to $2.40 per diluted share. The Company is expecting 2018 capital expenditures will range from $150 million to $170 million.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 15, 2018 - At Thursday's closing bell, Hub Group's stock slightly advanced 0.33%, ending the trading session at $44.95.

Volume traded for the day: 120.29 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the previous six-month period - up 13.94%

After yesterday's close, Hub Group's market cap was at $1.50 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 25.01.

The stock is part of the Services sector, categorized under the Air Delivery & Freight Services industry. This sector was up 0.1% at the end of the session.

SOURCE: Active-Investors