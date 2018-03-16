Global Distributed Generation Market to Observe Investment Potential to Reach US$ 35.56 Bn by 2025, According to Transparency Market Research

ALBANY, New York, March 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Transparency Market Researchhas published a new report titled"Distributed Generation Market (Technology: Solar Photovoltaic, CHP, Wind Turbine, Reciprocating Engines, Micro Turbines, and Fuel Cells; Application: On-Grid and Off-Grid; End Use: Residential, Building & Institutions, Commercial, and Industrial): Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2017-2025."According to the report, theglobal distributed generation marketY-o-Y investment potential was valued at US$ 15.03 Bn in 2016 and is estimated to reach US$ 35.56 Bn by 2025, expanding at a modest CAGR of 8.2% between 2017 and 2025.

In terms of market growth potential as well as Y-o-Y investment potential share, Asia Pacific led the distributed generation in 2016, followed by Europe and North America, by comprising over 95% of the global investment share.

In terms of Y-o-Y investment potential, Asia Pacific is expected to observe a firm growth in its share during the forecast period, while there is expected to be a decline in the shares for the Europe and North America. Expansion in the distributed generation market in Asia Pacific is primarily ascribed to the expansion of distributed generation installed capacity and the ever-increasing demand from industrial and residential end-users and rising demand of power from off-grid areas. The cost of expansion of electricity grid in off-grid areas is high which would increase the cost of electricity to the consumers. Growing installed power generation capacity of renewable energy based distributed generation in off-grid sectors and CHP technology based distributed generation in On-grid sector would boost the Y-o-Y investment potential in Asia-Pacific.

Asia Pacific shows strong potential for the distributed generation market in the forecast period due to the high growth in installed capacity of distributed generation systems, supportive government policies, growing demand from industrial & residential sectors, and reduction of carbon emissions from power generation sources in the region. Popularity of renewable energy based distributed generation systems which generates low cost and clean energy would also drive the market for distributed generation in the region. China and Japan are the major drivers for growth of renewable energy based distributed generation systems in the region. China has installed highest solar PV capacity in 2016 around the globe with major upcoming projects based on solar PV are under construction, which is projected to raise the cumulative installed solar PV capacity in upcoming time. Japan has also harnessed floating solar PV technology to raise its total installed solar PV capacity.

The demand for distributed generation in Europe is high in 2016 and mostly accounted by countries such as the Netherlands, Denmark, Russia, Spain, and Germany. The Western Europe is comparatively mature market than Eastern Europe with higher demand for distributed generation as well as high renewable energy based distributed generation systems such as solar PV and wind turbines technologies, the off-grid application segment is anticipated to show comparatively higher promise in terms of growth potential.

North America and Europe are considered as mature markets due to the presence of well-established renewable energy infrastructure, government incentives on use of renewable energy based electricity, stringent environmental emission regulations, and to connect off-grid and natural calamities affected areas with small mini/micro grids running on power produced from distributed generation systems, which enables major players in distributed generation systems in these regions to establish their presence in their respective local markets.

The U.S. accounts for the major share of the distributed generation manufacturers market in North America. The aging power transmission & distribution infrastructure, growing popularity of renewable energy distributed generation systems in off-grid and bad-grid areas, growing installations of fuel cells in combination with CHP systems coupled with awareness among the consumers regarding distributed generation in the region, is primarily viewed as a driver for the overall distributed generation market in North America.

Distribution generation market in Middle East & Africa is projected to grow during the forecast period owing to high reserves of natural gas in the region which would encourage the power producers to shift the focus on natural gas for power production in forecasted period. Gas turbines in combination with CHP technology would produce surplus power in less price. This would also help in providing cheap and affordable district cooling service to buildings & institutions during summer time thus saving huge capital expenses for cooling services. Most of the off-grid areas in countries of Sub Saharan Africa do not have access to grid connected electricity. Small to mid-scale renewable energy based distributed generation systems are gaining popularity in the Sub Saharan Africa providing clean and low cost electricity to the consumers. Lack of grid connected electricity infrastructure in African countries, growing construction and industrialization activities in GCC countries, developing economic conditions, growing urbanization in Africa, and high availability of natural resources in the region with government support towards use of renewable technologies would boost the Y-o-Y investment potential for distributed generation market in Middle East & Africa. Distributed generation market is projected to grow by the CAGR of 5.9% during the forecasted period.

The Distributed Generation market is still developing in Latin America. Brazil and Mexico are the major countries having a significant renewable energy based distributed generation installed capacity. The market for the distributed generation has a great potential in the region during the forecasted period.

The cumulative installed capacity of global distributed generation market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.7% in terms of volume. Major distributed generation systems produces electricity for the support of the national electricity grid but on other hand it represent a great investment potential for off-grid sector.

Major players in the distributed generation market include Alstom S.A., E.ON. SE, Caterpillar Power Plants, Siemens Energy, Doosan Fuel Cell America, Ballard Power Systems, Bloom Energy, General Electrical Power, Sharp Corporation, Enercon, Fuel Cell Energy, Rolls-Royce Power Systems, Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems Americas, Inc., Capstone Turbine Corporation, and OPRA Turbines BV.

