The latest market research report by Technavio on the global automotive gesture recognition system marketpredicts a CAGR of over 30% during the period 2018-2022.

The report segments the global automotive gesture recognition system market by technology (fingerprint/leg recognition, iris recognition, and face recognition), and by geography (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides a detailed illustration of the major factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Here are some key findings of the global automotive gesture recognition system market, according to Technavio automotive researchers:

Rising penetration of gesture controls in mid-segment vehicles: a major market driver

Advances in electric vehicles and autonomous cars: emerging market trend

The Americas dominated the global automotive gesture recognition system market with 55% share in 2017

Rising penetration of gesture controls in mid-segment vehicles is one of the major factors driving the global automotive gesture recognition system market The widespread acceptance of various gesture recognition systems has enabled vehicle manufacturers to integrate their business backward and offer gesture controls in mid-segment vehicle models. Vehicle manufacturers are increasingly equipping mid-segment vehicle models with various gesture controls to capture more market share. This will drive the market for automotive gesture recognition systems during the forecast period.

Furthermore, many major car manufacturers are utilizing economies of scale to procure gesture recognition systems for their mid-segment vehicle models. For instance, in 2017, Volkswagen entered into a partnership with DDB Sydney and launched Volkswagen Golf 7.5 model with a gesture-controlled dashboard. The company will be launching Volkswagen Golf 2018 with advanced gesture controls in 2018.

Similarly, Hyundai Motor has been developing gesture controls to be used in its mid-segment car models since 2013. The company had developed Hyundai HCD-14 Genesis Concept in 2017. This vehicle prototype has advanced gesture control systems that track the hand movement and eye movement patterns of the driver. Thus, the rising penetration of gesture controls in mid-segment vehicles is expected to fuel the growth of the global automotive gesture recognition system market during the forecast period.

Automotive gesture recognition systems are widely adopted in autonomous cars and electric vehicles. The development of autonomous cars has popularized the concept of using sensors and systems for guiding vehicles that require minimal human assistance. Autonomous driving is achieved through the collaboration of highly complex software and hardware, including sensors. Automotive gesture recognition systems will borrow similar sensor technologies from autonomous cars and electric vehicles.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for automotive electronics research, "Vehicle makers are in the process of launching prototypes of fully electric vehicles with an increased driving range and additional driver assistance features such as gesture controls and augmented reality feed. Such developments present a positive outlook for the automotive gesture recognition system market."

Global market opportunities

In terms of regional dominance, the Americas led the global automotive gesture recognition system market, followed by EMEA and APAC in 2017. Automotive gesture recognition systems were mainly developed and used in high-end vehicle models in 2017. However, the widespread acceptance of gesture controls is expected to cause a technological disruption within the vehicle models offered in developed countries by 2022. The market shares of APAC countries such as China, India, Indonesia, and Thailand will be negligible compared with the market shares of the US and European countries.

