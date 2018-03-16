

SALZGITTER (dpa-AFX) - Salzgitter AG (SZGPF.PK, SZGPY.PK) published its 2017 annual report and stated that the company's result achieved in the fiscal year clearly evidences the effectiveness of the structural changes being implemented since 2012. In 2017 alone, the profit improvement potential realized from the measures combined under the name of 'FitStructure' totaled 70 million euros. With the fourth earnings increase in a row, the company reported the highest pre-tax profit since the onset of the financial market crisis.



The Group proposed a dividend of 0.45 euros per share, which is an increase of 50% compared with the previous year.



