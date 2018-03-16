INS Ecosystem Signs Memoranda with the Netherlands Largest Postal Operator PostNL, Gears Up for Dutch Roll Out

MOSCOW, March 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The Netherlands premier postal services provider will be distributing the goods sold on INS Ecosystem blockchain-based marketplace

INS Ecosystem, the world's first decentralized grocery marketplace today announced that PostNL, the leading e-commerce logistics provider in the Netherlands, has confirmed its intention to distribute the goods sold on INS Ecosystem marketplace. PostNL will thus endorse INS Ecosystem 2018 major roll out into the Netherlands that has a grocery market turnover of €35.7 billion.

INS Ecosystem Co-founder, Peter Fedchenkov said, "In order to revolutionize the direct-to- consumer interaction and make it the first option model for manufacturers globally, we need to ensure that goods reach their intended destinations, managing the supply chain as accurately and efficiently as possible. PostNL is constantly improving its excellence with the delivery of on average 675,000 parcels and 8 million letters on weekdays throughout the Benelux. We are admiring the partnership with such an outstanding organization, looking forward to the launch date".

Founded by Peter Fedchenkov and Dmitry Zhulin, INS Ecosystem enables grocery manufacturers to address consumers directly bypassing the retail intermediaries, therefore saving up to 30 percent on everyday grocery e-shopping. With INS Ecosystem, consumers will have unimpeded access to both global and local manufacturers, including farmers, significantly reducing shipping distances and cutting the costs. Aimed at reducing waste throughout the supply chain, INS Ecosystem will also leverage blockchain to ensure more efficient shipping practices while implementing effective «pull systems», decreasing product inventories and saving space.

Postal and logistic solutions provider, PostNL is the link between the physical and the online world as it facilitates the communication between consumers and companies. PostNL delivers parcels seven days a week and letters five days a week. The organization offers more and more new services through the combination of smart networks, digital applications and the right communications channels. As the first listed postal company, it has the largest and most modern network for letters, parcels and e-commerce in the Benelux countries. PostNL aims to become thé food logistics provider in the Benelux. The company employs a total of 44,000 people.

With seven of the top twenty FMCG global manufacturers having expressed their strong interest in selling their goods directly to consumer, INS Ecosystem will begin its project roll out in the Netherlands this year: "Our strategic and influential agreements within the Netherlands are a sign of many great things to come, while MoU with the region leading logistics operator is a huge leap forward in our ambitious journey to transform the consumer goods industry worldwide", concluded Fedchenkov.

About INS Ecosystem:

INS Ecosystem is a decentralized blockchain-based platform that enables consumers to buy groceries directly from manufacturers at lower prices, with convenience. Aiming to disrupt the $8.5 trillion global grocery market, INS Ecosystem connects manufacturers directly with consumers with an aim to overcome retailer domination. INS Ecosystem has received interest from a number of large manufacturers who are looking at the option of joining the ecosystem in the future. Manufacturers will be able to list and sell products directly to consumers, gain customer feedback and reward loyal customers. INS Ecosystem's smart contracts power loyalty programs and their innovative use of blockchain enables an efficient, transparent supply chain. The INS token serves as a method to power direct manufacturer-to-consumer loyalty programs and can be used as a means of payment.