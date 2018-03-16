Aura Energy announced on Friday that for the six months up to 31 December it narrowed its losses by 38% to £931,000 as the company increased its net cash outflows. The company's books saw a 30% increase in administration fees to £423,000 over the period as the company seeks to move forward with its operations in Scandinavia and West Africa. However, Aura Energy benefitted from not having to pay the cost of listing on the AIM market in the period as it had racked up costs of £683,000 ...

