Markets in Asia finished mixed on Friday, as traders were still dividing their attention between economic news, and a number of geopolitical and trade-related developments. The Nikkei 225 was down 0.58% at 21,676.51, as the yen strengthened 0.65% against the dollar to last trade at JPY 105.65. Carmakers and technology plays were mostly lower, joining manufacturers, with Fanuc sliding 1.63%. On the mainland, the Shanghai Composite was off 0.63% at 3,270.39, and the smaller, technology-heavy ...

