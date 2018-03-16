Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: Callidus' Quarterly Revenue Surged 24%; Net Loss Narrowed

Stock Monitor: Descartes Systems Group Post Earnings Reporting

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For the three months ended December 31, 2017, Callidus' total revenue surged 24% to $69.51 million compared to $56.08 million in Q4 2017. The Company's reported numbers topped analysts' estimates of $65.5 million.

During Q4 201, Callidus' gross margin was 62%, consistent with the year ago corresponding period. The Company's non-GAAP gross margin was 67% for the reported quarter versus 66% in the year earlier same quarter.

For Q4 2017, Callidus reported operating loss of $3.8 million compared to $4.2 million for Q4 2016. The Company's operating income surged 48% to $8.6 million for the reported quarter compared to $5.8 million for the year ago same period.

Callidus reported GAAP net loss of $2.20 million, or $0.03 per share, for Q4 2017 compared to net loss of $4.80 million, or $0.08 per diluted share, for Q4 2016.

For full year (FY) 2017, Callidus' total revenue jumped 22% to $253.09 million compared to $206.72 million in FY16.

For FY17, Callidus recorded net loss of $20.27 million, or $0.31 per diluted share, on 65.27 million weighted average shares compared to net loss of $18.97 million, or $0.31 per share, for FY16 on 58.86 million weighted share.

Operating Results

During Q4 2017, Callidus' SaaS revenue surged 30% to $54.57 million compared to $42.10 million in Q4 2016. SaaS revenue growth continued to benefit from success in the Company's Lead to Money suite. For the reported quarter, Callidus' maintenance revenue was $450,000, resulting in total recurring revenue of $55.02 million versus $44.23 million in the year earlier comparable quarter.

Callidus' recurring revenue gross margin was 73% in Q4 2017 compared to 74% for Q4 2016. The Company's non-GAAP recurring revenue gross margin was 77% in the reported quarter, consistent with the prior year's corresponding period.

In Q4 2017, Callidus' normalized SaaS billings growth was 28% for the trailing twelve-month period. The Company's normalized billings growth for the reported quarter was 38%.

Cash Matters

As of December 31, 2017, Callidus' cash and short-term investments were $150.5 million. The Company's cash flow from operations for the reported quarter was $13.0 million compared to $9.0 million in the prior year's same quarter. For FY17, Callidus' cash flow from operations totaled $43.0 million, reflecting a 44% increase on a y-o-y basis.

Financial Outlook

On January 29, 2018, SAP SE announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire Callidus for a purchase price of $36.00 per share representing an enterprise value of approximately $2.4 billion.

Following the acquisition announcement, Callidus noted that it will not provide outlook for its 2018 financial results. Furthermore, the Company also withdrew all previously issued financial guidance for the full year 2018.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 15, 2018 - At Thursday's closing bell, Callidus Software's stock ended the trading session flat at $35.95.

Volume traded for the day: 445.44 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 0.42%; previous three-month period - up 30.25%; past twelve-month period - up 76.66%; and year-to-date - up 25.48%

After yesterday's close, Callidus Software's market cap was at $2.45 billion.

The stock is part of the Technology sector, categorized under the Business Software & Services industry. This sector was flat at the end of the session.

SOURCE: Active-Investors