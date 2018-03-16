Active-Investors: Wired News - TiVo Announces Renewed IP License Deal with Alticast; Set to Deliver Advanced Entertainment Products in Korea

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 16, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free research report on TiVo Corp. (NASDAQ: TIVO). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following linkwww.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=TIVO as the Company's latest news hit the wire. On March 14, 2018, the Company, which is a leading name in the entertainment technology industry and audience insights, announced that Alticast, an end-to-end media technology provider, renewed its intellectual property (IP) license to deliver advanced entertainment products in Korea. The IP license, according to the Company, covers the patent portfolio from Rovi Corp., a TiVo Company, which would enable Alticast to deliver video solutions to Korea's leading entertainment industry players, including IPTV, cable, and DTH platform providers. Register today and get access to over 1000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg

Active-Investors.com is focused on giving you timely information and the inside line on companies that matter to you. This morning, TiVo most recent news is on our radar and our team decided to put out a fantastic report on the company that is now available for free below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=TIVO

The Announcement

Alticast, according to TiVo, is a leading provider of middleware, interactive program guide, content protection, Service Delivery Platform (SDP), UX virtualization, and OTT products for the highly-advanced Korean pay-TV market. Alticast added that, through the access to TiVo's patent portfolio, it could further deliver advanced, future-ready solutions for its customers to deliver unified experience in a fragmented market, while enabling high-performance entertainment experiences to its customers.

Rovi viewed the license agreement as a step to bring innovative solutions to the competitive, rapidly-expanding entertainment industry. The Company further stated that it was excited to collaborate with Alticast, and help them to enable pay-TV platform providers in Korea to offer unique, personalized, and innovative entertainment experiences. TiVo, to date, has spent decades investing in research and development to create market-leading technologies for the media and entertainment industry. The Company's innovative solutions span across every aspect of consumers' day-to-day interaction with their entertainment, enabling end-customers to build customized, next-gen digital entertainment solutions for users across the globe.

Company Growth Prospects

Prior to the announcement, on March 06, 2018, TiVo extended its Interactive Program Guide Deal with Sharp Corp. Under the terms of the agreement, Sharp agreed to further utilize the Company's G-Guide HTML across Sharp 4K smart TVs and Ultra HD Blu-ray recorders in Japan, TiVo's G-Guide xD app, and remote schedule recording service for its Blu-ray recorders. This renewal, according to TiVo, enabled Sharp to continue delivering one of the industry's most advanced interactive program guides to its viewers throughout Japan. In addition to the agreement, Sharp signed an expanded multi-year license to TiVo's patent portfolio, enabling Sharp to build customized content delivery services across its devices.

On February 27, 2018, TiVo announced its Q4 FY17 and full year FY17 financial results for the period ended December 31, 2017. The Company reported strong operating cash flows, and also made substantial progress towards its financial integration goals. TiVo now targets $110 million in post-TiVo Solutions acquisition annual run-rate synergies, as the Company plans to expand organization and operations. During the reported quarter, the Company strengthened its IP licensing business by renewing the Altice's US Pay TV license, and expanded its licensing relationship with Google to include YouTube TV.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 15, 2018 - At Thursday's closing bell, TiVo's stock advanced 2.72%, ending the trading session at $15.10.

Volume traded for the day: 832.53 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 13.53%

After yesterday's close, TiVo's market cap was at $1.82 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 46.32.

The stock has a dividend yield of 4.77%.

The stock is part of the Services sector, categorized under the CATV Systems industry. This sector was up 0.1% at the end of the session.

Active-Investors :

Active-Investors (A-I) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. A-I has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

A-I has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@active-investors.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by A-I. A-I is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither A-I nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://active-investors.com/legal-disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@active-investors.com

Phone number: 73 29 92 6381

Office Address: 6, Jalan Kia Peng, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active-Investors