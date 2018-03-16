

STUTTGART (dpa-AFX) - German luxury carmaker Porsche said Friday that, for the next ten years, the company intends to continue with a three-pronged approach, incorporating optimised combustion engines, plug-in hybrid models and purely electric sports cars - all in typical Porsche style of course.



'For the next ten years, Porsche intends to continue with a three-pronged approach, incorporating optimised combustion engines, plug-in hybrid models and purely electric sports cars - all in typical Porsche style of course. The regions of the world are developing at different rates. We are therefore gearing ourselves up as flexibly as possible for the transitional period,' said Oliver Blume, Chairman of the Executive Board.



Porsche delivered a total of 246,375 vehicles in 2017, an increase of 4 per cent. Revenue rose by five per cent to 23.5 billion euros. Its operating profit rose by seven per cent to 4.1 billion euros.



'In addition to making sizeable investments in its core sports car business, Porsche is also doubling its expenditure on trends for the future, with a commitment to invest over six billion euro in electromobility by 2022. The money will be spent on derivatives of the Mission E, hybridisation and electrification of the current model range, as well as on developing a charging infrastructure and smart mobility,' said Oliver Blume, Chairman of the Executive Board of Porsche AG, at the annual press conference.



Lutz Meschke, Deputy Chairman of the Executive Board and Member of the Executive Board for Finance and IT, is optimistic in his outlook: 'Our aim for 2018 is to stabilise revenue and deliveries at this high level.' Porsche expects the next boost in sales to come when the Mission E, the first purely electric vehicle, hits the market.



