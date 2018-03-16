The mergers below will take effect on Nasdaq Copenhagen. The last day of trading shares in the discontinuing sub-funds is 21 March 2018.



Discontinuing sub-fund



ISIN: DK0015762082 ------------------------------------------------------ Name: Sparinvest Indeksobligationer KL ------------------------------------------------------ Last day of trading: 21 March 2018 ------------------------------------------------------ Short name: SPIIOBKL ------------------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 69455 ------------------------------------------------------



Continuing sub-fund



ISIN: DK0060105393 -------------------------------------------------------- Name: Sparinv Lange Obligationer KL A -------------------------------------------------------- Short name: SPILOLKLA -------------------------------------------------------- Unchanged orderbook ID: 51089 --------------------------------------------------------



* * * * * *



Discontinuing sub-fund



ISIN: DK0010204551 -------------------------------------------- Name: Sparinv Value USA KL A -------------------------------------------- Last day of trading: 21 March 2018 -------------------------------------------- Short name: SPIVUSKLA -------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 3823 --------------------------------------------



Continuing sub-fund



ISIN: DK0010079631 -------------------------------------------------- Name: Sparinv Value Aktier KL A -------------------------------------------------- Short name: SPIVAKLA -------------------------------------------------- Unchanged orderbook ID: 3821 --------------------------------------------------







For further information please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. (+45) 33 93 33 66



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=668796