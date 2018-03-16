The global manufacturing execution systems (MES) market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 12% during the period 2018-2022, according to a new market research study by Technavio

The report presents a comprehensive research of the global manufacturing execution systems market by end-user, including discrete industries and process industries. The report also determines the geographic breakdown of the market in terms of detailed analysis and impact, which includes key geographies such as APAC, the Americas, and EMEA.

Market driver: continued demand for automation in industrial sectors

The industries are finding ways and means to improve their efficiency and enhance the productivity of their manufacturing methods due to the improving economic conditions across the world. This has promoted the automation of industrial processes, besides minimizing the human errors, which are prevalent in the traditional paper-based record keeping systems. This has fostered the development and growth of software-based solutions such as MES. Besides, MES facilitates the flow of information from the shop floor to the rest of the company that leads to better visibility of the shop floor and through which real-time control and adjustments to operations can be done easily.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for automation research, "Benefits such as production, process, and energy monitoring of MES assist in capturing data directly from machines and operators and provide real-time production metrics and analytics. MES identifies and send alerts, trigger alarms, or even automatically shuts down a machine if needed through such real-time metrics. Real-time metrics are helpful in analyzing load patterns, production requirements, and resource demands for energy savings. The continued demand for automation in industrial sectors is expected to fuel the growth of the global manufacturing execution systems market during the forecast period."

Market trend: emergence of cloud-based MES

A cloud-based MES-as-a-service is the next big thing in the development and advances in automation technology in the process as well as in discrete industries. Owing to the increasing awareness of cloud architecture and its associated benefits, end-user industries are continuously adapting such technologies with which they can substantially reduce their costs, achieve greater flexibility, and improve functionality by shifting toward a cloud-based environment. A cloud-based service eradicates the expenses and problems related to the hardware layer of the IT infrastructure. It simplifies IT complexities and offers savings of almost one-fourth of on-premises cost on a robust platform.

Market challenge: integration issues with control-based manufacturing execution systems

One of the biggest challenges faced by the control-based MESis its direct integration with the PLC operation process, without any separate operator workstation. In such scenarios, whenever a process engineer tries to configure a process, the system automatically generates an appropriate logic for direct consumption by the PLC. Besides, factors such as the continued increase in content complexity, error proofing, inadequate ability to collect barcodes for various applications such as multi-field barcodes and issues of billing critically limit the performance of MES in a plant.

