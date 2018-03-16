Vascular InsightsAnnounces A New Lead To The Global Commercial Team

Chip Draper to serve as Senior Vice President of Worldwide Sales & Marketing leading global commercial initiatives

QUINCY, Massachusetts, March 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Vascular Insightsannounced that Chip Draper has been appointed Senior Vice President of Worldwide Sales & Marketing.

Vascular Insights has strategically aligned its field-based and internal support groups to establish one global commercial team. In his new role, Chip Draper will define the global commercial strategy, while leading the Healthcare Economics & Reimbursement, Marketing, Worldwide Sales, Field Clinical, and Customer Service groups. As a long- time company employee, Chip is entrenched in all facets of ClariVein commercial efforts. He began his role with Vascular Insightsas Vice President of Marketing, and expanded his responsibilities by overseeing the Healthcare Economics & Reimbursement group. Chip has over 15 years of medical device industry experience, including leadership positions in Sales, Training & Education, and Strategic & Global Marketing. Chip holds a Bachelor's degree from Rockhurst University and a Master of Business Administration from Baker University.

Vascular Insightscongratulates Chip on his achievements, and looks forward to his impact on the Company's new, unified global commercial operations team under his leadership. Chip commented, "We have assembled a leadership team with the right blend of experience, vision, and commitment to capture a significant share of the venous disease market. We are well positioned to grow the opportunity for physicians to experience ClariVein and improve the quality of life for those suffering from disease of the peripheral vasculature."

Vascular Insights LLC engages in the design, development, manufacturing and marketing of medical devices for the minimally invasive treatment of peripheral vascular disease. The ClariVeindevice has been used in more than 100,000 patients globally with excellent published results. # # #

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Morgen Carroll, Product Manager or email at mcarroll@vascularinsights.com.

Contact Morgen Carroll, Product Manager

Telephone 203.490.2071

Email mcarroll@vascularinsights.com

Website www.VascularInsights.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/389341/Vascular_Insights_Logo.jpg