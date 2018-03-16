

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - CSL Behring said that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Hizentra or Immune Globulin Subcutaneous [Human] 20% Liquid as the first and only subcutaneous immunoglobulin or SCIg for the treatment of chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy or CIDP as maintenance therapy to prevent relapse of neuromuscular disability and impairment.



The approval was based on data from the Phase III PATH (Polyneuropathy And Treatment with Hizentra) study, which is the largest controlled clinical study in CIDP patients to date. CIDP is a rare autoimmune disorder that affects the peripheral nerves and may cause permanent nerve damage.



The PATH study demonstrated that the percentage of patients experiencing CIDP relapse or withdrawal for any other reason during SCIg treatment was significantly lower with Hizentra (38.6 percent on low-dose Hizentra [0.2 g/kg weekly]; 32.8 percent on high-dose Hizentra [0.4 g/kg weekly]; p values = 0.007 and <0.001 respectively) than with placebo (63.2 percent).



Additionally, the PATH study demonstrated that patients on Hizentra reported fewer systemic adverse reactions (ARs) per infusion compared to IVIg treatment (2.7 percent versus 9.8 percent, respectively). In fact, 93 percent of the 4,225 total Hizentra infusions were free of any ARs.



Hizentra is currently approved in 51 countries for the treatment of certain immune deficiencies.



