Today, on March 16, 2018, VA Automotive i Hässleholm AB published a press release with information that the company's working capital is sufficient only until the end of May, 2018.



The current rules of First North state that a listed company can be given observation status if any circumstance exists that result in material adverse uncertainty in respect of the company's financial situation.



With reference to what is stated above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided that the shares in VA Automotive i Hässleholm AB (AUTO, ISIN code SE0006426508, order book ID 104396) will be given observation status.



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Elias Skog or Karin Ydén, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00.