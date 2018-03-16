Haier on display at MCE 2018

No. 1 air conditioning brand in the IoT Era

QINGDAO, China, March 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 13, in Italy, Haier displayed the only full set of smart air solutions in the air conditioning industry at MCE 2018. In this way, they brought the concept of "cleaning air" instead of "making ACs" to the whole world in IoT era. According to Euromonitor International, Haier rankedas the No.1 connected air-conditioning (including smart air-conditioning) brand in the world with a 30.5% market share in 2017 based on their annual sales. It is the second time that Haierranked first in the category.

Under the "Worker-user integration", HaierutilizesIoT to provideasimplifiedinteraction with users, comprehensively improving the products and the brand. AtMCE, Haier presented a light-absorbing and air-purifying AC, an air-zoning AC, an easy installation F-series self-cleaning AC, and other new products. At the same time, they showed the firstmagnetic levitation central air conditioning system in the industry, which reduces energy consumption by 50%. This product will be launched in Europe. 85% of cities in the European Uniondo not meet EUquality standards, makingindoor air qualitycritically important.

Haiercustomized the F-series ACs for the European market. These units are easy to install and are able to self-clean. Using a modularized and easy-to-install model, they save upto 50% of installation time but also 80% of service time, they are also able to give out clean air, eliminating secondary pollution indoors.

In theIoT era, ACs are merely the carrier; what customers really need is clean air. In China, traditional AC tycoons have a strong controlin the hardware domain.Haier has taken advantage of the opportunities brought on by IoT to break upthe monopolies, becoming the No.1 air conditioning brandin the IoT Era.

Haier adheres to selling "air", earning them 10 No. 1 awards, with a scope that includes the United States, China, Russia, Italy, Thailand, Pakistan andIndia. Haier ACs not only are No. 1 in the Russian market but also the top Chinese brand in Italy, and the No.1 Chinese brand in Europe. In the US, Haier + GE Appliances rank No. 1 in the market.

Haier ACs have built an air ecosystem in the IoT era that is triggering a frenzy ofdiscussion across the industry. Haier is also promoting the advancement of Chinese business models.

