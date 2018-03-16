

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The Bank of England cautioned about 'material risks' to the financial system from 'Brexit'.



The Financial Policy Committee of BoE reviewed the outlook for UK financial stability, risks to UK financial stability from Brexit and risks from crypto-assets, at its meeting on March 12.



'Since November, in the United Kingdom, progress has been made towards mitigating risks of disruption to the availability of financial services,' the FPC said.



'Nonetheless, material risks remain, particularly in areas where actions would be needed by both the UK and EU authorities.'



Further, the Committee recognized the potential benefits of the technologies underlying crypto-assets and of their potential to create a more distributed and diverse payments system.



The committee also judged that existing crypto assets do not currently pose a material risk to UK financial stability.



Also, the FPC kept the countercyclical capital buffer rate at 1 percent, unchanged from November. The committee is set to reconsider the adequacy of this 1 percent rate next June.



The stress test scenario in 2018 will be the same as that used in 2017 and the hurdle rates for the test will evolve from those used in earlier years.



