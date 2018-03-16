The global severe duty motors market is expected to grow at a CAGR of above 4% during the period 2018-2022, according to a new market research study by Technavio

The report presents a comprehensive research of the global severe duty motors market by end-user, including oil and gas industry, chemical and petrochemical industry, water and wastewater industry, and metals and mining industry. The report also determines the geographic breakdown of the market in terms of detailed analysis and impact, which includes key geographies such as APAC, the Americas, and EMEA.

Market driver: growing demand for energy efficient severe duty motors

There has been an increase in the need for end-user industries to possess high-efficiency motors as these industries are constantly increasing their production volume to cater to the growing demand globally. Thus, there has been a considerable amount of growth in the global severe duty motors market. Severe duty motors are efficient, consumes less energy, and are capable of performing operations at high speed.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for automationresearch, "Globally, the consumption of energy has increased. This has necessitated end-user industries, such as food and beverages, power, oil and gas, and chemical and petrochemicals, to pursue energy efficiency measures. It is estimated that electricity consumes nearly 9% of the production cost. This goes up to 40% in energy-intensive industries such as oil and gas, food and beverages, and power generation. Therefore, end-users are deploying severe duty motors to reduce the consumption of energy."

Market trend: increased upgrading activities of severe duty motors

A severe duty motor is a modification of a standard TEFC motor. They weigh more than their counterparts and are deployed for harsh industrial environments. Severe duty motors operational benefits and inherent features is resulting in their high adoption among end-user industries. Electric motors are being replaced with severe duty motors in end-user industries due to their rugged construction, cool operation, high performance, and applications. Therefore, industries are prioritizing severe duty motor upgrades for increasing the deployment of these motors. The opportunity to upgrade a conventionally deployed motor to severe duty motors can be identified by conducting an installed base evaluation that enlists all the motors. This can also be done through self-evaluation in terms of regular and/or premature failure as well as the criticality of the motor.

Market challenge: stagnant growth of the oil and gas and mining industries

The mining industry largely depends on severe duty motors. These motors are applied in a wide range of applications for intense operations such as in driving pumps, mixers, flotation cells, water treatment, crushing, ball mill, sag mill, ground extraction, conveyors, and vehicles, in the mines. The number of accidents in the mining industry has increased over the past few years. The decrease in the prices of mineral commodities is slowing down the growth of the industry. In countries such as China, the economy is experiencing a shift toward the consumer-led service model, due to which, there is a decline in the demand for coal, copper, or iron. As a result, the mines that were catering to the mineral requirements are experiencing an imbalance in demand-supply.

