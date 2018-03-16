

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures were slightly higher Friday morning amid doubts over OPEC's supply quota plan with Russia.



Russia could back out of the OPEC oil production cut deal before the end of 2018, Iran's Energy Minister Bijan Zanganeh said.



The Kremlin Russia 'has no commitment to stay with it by the end of the year and OPEC may choose to alter the plan which I think would be unlikely,' Zanganeh said.



OPEC and Russia may choose to match booming U.S. production instead of keeping with the supply constraints.



WTI light sweet oil was up 15 cents to $61.35 a barrel.



