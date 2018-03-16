Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

ROSTELECOM PJSC (RKMD) ROSTELECOM PJSC: Sergei Anokhin appointed as Rostelecom's Senior Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer 16-March-2018 / 13:24 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Sergei Anokhin appointed as Rostelecom's Senior Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer Moscow, Russia - March 16, 2018 - Rostelecom PJSC ("the Company") (MOEX: RTKM, RTKMP; OTCQX: ROSYY), Russia's national telecommunications operator, today announces the appointment of Sergei Anokhin as the Company's Senior Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer. In his new position, he will be responsible for the Company's finance, economics, investments and reporting, as well as managing procurement activities and implementing projects to improve Rostelecom's operational efficiency. Sergei will continue be responsible for the issues of strategic planning and implementation of the strategy. Sergei Anokhin was born in Moscow in 1979. He graduated from Plekhanov Russian University of Economics with a Degree in Finance and Credit. His professional path started in 2000 in the high-tech sector in a SAS company. In 2007, he moved to the banking sector as a Vice-President and head of department, and later in 2011, as a Vice President and deputy CFO at VTB24 retail bank. In 2014, Mr. Anokhin joined VTB parent bank as a CFO of the newly established unit. He also served as the head of economic planning at the Bank of Moscow during the merger of Bank of Moscow and VTB bank in 2015 - 2016. In April 2017, Sergei was appointed Senior Vice-President at Rostelecom, where he was responsible for strategic planning, innovative development, M&A and Investor Relations, as well as for the implementation of projects relating to the transformation of Rostelecom's business and improving its operating efficiency. These responsibilities are now divided across the management team. Kai-Uwe Mehlhorn, who served as the Company's CFO since 2013, will be leaving Rostelecom to pursue other interests. Mikhail Oseevsky, CEO of Rostelecom commented: "I would like to thank Kai-Uwe for his contribution to the development of Rostelecom. During his tenure, the Company underwent a complete restructuring, procurement activities became more transparent, the ratio of capital expenditure to revenue was reduced from 28.4% in 2012 to 18.8% last year, and the operational efficiency programme resulted in savings of RUB 17.5 billion. He also helped establish a multifunctional General Service Centre to provide a whole range of standard business operations. I welcome the new appointment of Sergei Anokhin. In his new role, Sergei will have more opportunities and authority to implement the Company's strategy, which was developed with his direct involvement." * * * Rostelecom (www.rostelecom.ru [1]) is one of the largest national telecommunications operators in Russia and Europe. The Group operates in all segments of the telecommunications market and covers millions of households in Russia. Rostelecom is an undisputable leader of the broadband and pay-TV markets in Russia with over 12.7 million fixed-line broadband subscribers and over 9.8 million pay-TV subscribers, over 4.8 million of which are subscribed to Rostelecom's IPTV services. The Group generated RUB 305.3 billion of consolidated revenues, RUB 96.9 billion of OIBDA (31.7% of revenue) and RUB 14.1 billion of net income in 2017. The Group is a market leader in providing telecommunications services to government bodies and corporates of all levels. It is also an important innovator that provides solutions in the field of E-Government, cloud computing, medicine, education, security and housing & utility services. The Group's stable financial position confirmed by its credit ratings. 