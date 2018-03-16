The global LED industrial lighting market is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 9% during the period 2018-2022, according to a new market research study by Technavio

The report presents a comprehensive research of the globalLED industrial lightingmarket by type, which includes lamp and luminaire. The report also determines the geographic breakdown of the market in terms of detailed analysis and impact, which includes key geographies such as APAC, the Americas, and EMEA.

Market driver: phasing out halogen, incandescent, fluorescent, and HID lamps

A major growth driver for this market is the ban placed on the use of halogen lamps. Many countries around the world have placed bans on the use of halogen lamps to boost the growth of LEDs for their inherent energy-saving feature. Halogen lamps consume much more power than LEDs. They also have a larger carbon footprint. The governments around the globe have passed several measures to phase out incandescent light bulbs for general lighting and focus on energy-efficient lighting alternatives. Fluorescent lighting is used in industrial applications and warehouses. Fluorescent lamps also are used in manufacturing plants for high-bay and low-bay lighting.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for lighting research, "The continuous use of fluorescent lamps reduces their lifespan. A ballast can be used to overcome these challenges, but purchasing a ballast adds to the overall cost. These issues can easily be overcome by using an LED luminaire or lamp. This is because LEDs do not use mercury, which makes it safe for use across several applications. Furthermore, the high ROI of using LEDs will further accelerate their adoption across the industrial segment."

Market trend: increasing interest in CSP LED lighting for industrial applications

CSP LED lighting module is a LED module in which a single chip has a direct-mountable package that is the same size as the chip. CSP LED lighting modules are a revolution in LED lighting owing to their small size that makes them viable for many applications such as spotlights and downlights. CSP LED lighting modules are gaining momentum in the global LED market primarily due to features such as increased power density at a smaller surface and the optimal use of the LED. The low form factor of a CSP module, along with a wide beam angle, permits the module to be used in floodlights, spotlighting, and downlight applications required for industrial lighting.

Market challenge: high cost of implementing LEDs

The initial cost required to integrate LED lighting into manufacturing plants and production facilities is exorbitant. This prevents firms from integrating LEDs into their plants, and these firms prefer other types of lighting such as CFL, LFL, and HID. These end-users prefer the use of traditional lighting sources over LEDs as they have a lower initial cost. The assembly process for an LED is carried out manually as it is a complicated procedure. A clearly defined standard procedure for manufacturing LEDs on machines has not yet been developed.

