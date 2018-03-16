Lumenis Announces New Clinical Breakthroughs Using its Patent-Protected MOSES' Technology

YOKNEAM, Israel, March 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumenis Ltd., the world's largest energy-based medical device company for surgical, aesthetic and ophthalmic applications, announces the release of significant new clinical evidence in lithotripsy as well as initial clinical benefits in benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) treatments using the MOSES' Technology at the 33rd annual European Association of Urology Congress (EAU18), taking place in Copenhagen, March 16-19, 2018.

MOSES is a revolutionary, patent-protected technology for holmium laser treatments in both urinary stones and BPH. The technology utilizes a proprietary combination of holmium lasers and fibers that optimize holmium energy transmission using a unique pulse modulation. Significant clinical evidence highlighting the benefits of MOSES in lithotripsy has already been released in several abstracts and peer-reviewed papers, namely MOSES' reduced retropulsion and improved fragmentation rate.

Lumenis is continuously collaborating with thought leaders globally to further evaluate MOSES' clinical advantages. One of the major milestones of this collaboration is the randomized clinical trial conducted by Dr. Sero Andonian and the late Prof. Mostafa Elhilali of McGill University's Department of Urology in Montreal, Canada. The trial's results, which will be presented as part of the EAU18 congress podium sessions, demonstrate that procedures conducted with the MOSES technology result in 20% reduction in procedure time, 25% reduction in fragmentation time and 60% reduction in retropulsion. McGill University's poster was highlighted by the EAU Scientific Congress Office as one of the congress' best posters.

"We are excited to share the results of the first-ever double-blinded, randomized clinical trial evaluating the effectiveness of the MOSES Technology in 66 patients undergoing ureteroscopic laser lithotripsy," said Dr. Sero Andonian, Associate Professor of Urology at McGill University, Montreal, Canada. "When compared with regular holmium laser, MOSES Technology resulted in significantly shorter fragmentation and procedural times due to significantly less retropulsion during laser lithotripsy."

In addition to the substantial new clinical evidence in MOSES lithotripsy, Lumenis also will share the results of initial clinical evaluations of MOSES Technology for BPH treatments. Prof. Ivano Vavassori of Azienda Ospedaliera Ospedale in Treviglio, Caravaggio, Italy will share his initial experience, which suggests advantages in prostate enucleation. "The MOSES technology has great potential in improving the efficiency of enucleation procedures and also enabling a faster learning curve. In my initial clinical experience, I found that there was a smoother cutting effect, excellent hemostasis and improved visibility. Additionally, the enhanced MOSES vapor bubble significantly assists in separating the adenoma from the capsule, resulting in better orientation in the plane."

Dr. Fernando Gomez Sancha of Clinica Cenrto in Madrid, Spain has also started experimenting with the use of MOSES for holmium vaporization, and noted, "I see great potential in the use of MOSES technology for vaporization, and I am looking forward to further exploring the benefits of the technology in BPH treatments."

"It has been a year since we launched the MOSES technology and I am very excited by the tremendous impact it already has on laser lithotripsy," said Tzipi Ozer-Armon, CEO of Lumenis. "The results of the McGill randomized trial, and specifically the significant reduction in procedure time, are a true embodiment of the change in paradigm we envisioned. We are continuously working to demonstrate the benefits of MOSES in other domains and are proud to share the initial clinical benefits of MOSES for treatment of BPH."

