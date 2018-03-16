sprite-preloader
Correction: New Link Sandvik AB Annual Report 2017

SANDVIKEN, Sweden, March 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sandvik AB Annual Report 2017 is from today available at our websitehome.sandvik.

The Annual Report has also been printed in a limited edition and will be distributed to shareholders that have ordered the report. It can be ordered at home.sandvik.

Stockholm, 16 March 2018

Sandvik AB

This information is information that Sandvik AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Market Act. The information was submitted for publication at 13:00 CET on March 16, 2018.

For further information please contact Martin Blomgren, Press and Media Relations Manager, Sandvik AB,phone: +46 705 77 0549, email:martin.blomgren@sandvik.comor Ann-Sofie Nordh, Vice President Investor Relations, Sandvik AB, phone: +46 8 456 1494, email:ann-sofie.nordh@sandvik.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/sandvik/r/correction--new-link-sandvik-ab-annual-report-2017,c2473984

The following files are available for download:

http://mb.cision.com/Main/208/2473984/806800.pdf

Sandvik Annual Report 2017


