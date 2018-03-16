

CLICHY (dpa-AFX) - L'Oreal SA (LRLCY.PK) said that it acquired ModiFace, a Canadian augmented reality and artificial intelligence company.



Founded by Parham Aarabi in Toronto in 2007, ModiFace has developed state-of-the-art 3D virtual makeup, color and skin diagnostics using proprietary face tracking and color rendering expertise. ModiFace employs nearly 70 engineers, researchers and scientists who have published more than 200 scientific papers and filed some 30 patents.



L'Oreal noted that ModiFace will be part of L'Oréal's Digital Services Factory, a network dedicated to the design and development of new digital services for the group's brands. ModiFace will remain in Toronto, close to the University with which the company is engaged in numerous research partnerships.



