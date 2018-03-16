

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures remain locked in a tight range Friday morning, having seen little movement over the past few weeks.



Prices are trending slightly downward but gold has mananged to stay above $1300 an ounce.



Three rate hikes in 2018 have already been priced in, and recent economic data gives no indication that the Federal Reserve will move faster than that.



Gold was up $2 at $1320 an ounce this morning amid disappointing housing data.



New residential construction in the U.S. showed a sharp pullback in the month of February, according to a report released by the Commerce Department on Friday.



The report said housing starts plunged by 7.0 percent to an annual rate of 1.236 million in February after jumping by 10.1 percent to a revised 1.329 million in January.



The Bank of England cautioned about 'material risks' to the financial system from 'Brexit'.



