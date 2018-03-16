Technavio's latest market research report on the global spiral classifier market provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2018-2022. Technavio defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

According to Technavio analysts, the global spiral classifier market will grow at a CAGR of over 2% during the forecast period. The high demand for cobalt used in manufacturing electric batteries for electric vehicles is a key driver for the market.

Cobalt is a major component used in the manufacturing of electric batteries for electric vehicles. During the forecast period, the demand for electric vehicles is anticipated to increase as governments around the world are working towards a greener planet. The demand for electric batteries that are manufactured with cobalt is expected to increase due to the surge in demand for electric vehicles. Cobalt needs to undergo mineral processing. Thus, it is anticipated to drive the demand for spiral classifiers during the forecast period.

In this report, Technavio highlights the provisions for eco-efficient mining process as one of the key emerging trends driving the global spiral classifier market:

Provisions for eco-efficient mining process

Additional mining procedures help in transforming the mining process into an eco-friendly method. For instance, energy efficient comminution circuits and technologies help in reducing energy requirements and increase excavation capacities. High-intensity selective blasting improves the size and shape of fragmented ores and reduces the overall energy use. Coarse particle flotation aids in reducing the energy requirement for different stages in grinding. Process integration and optimization help in maximizing the profitability of the overall operation.

"Some of the other methods include in-pit crushing and conveying, which confirms the installation of efficient conveyor belt methods and are compatible with the surface mining equipment. It also aids in transporting excavated ores or metals quickly and efficiently. Pre-concentration using screening helps in sorting bulk ores by discarding barren materials and reducing haulage. Filtration and dry stacking of tailings reduce water consumption and closure costs," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on engineering tools

Global spiral classifier market segmentation

This market research report segments the global spiral classifier market into the following products, including high weir spiral classifier and submerged spiral classifier and key regions, including the Americas, APAC, and EMEA.

The high weir spiral classifier segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 65% of the market. The market share for this product is expected to decrease by 2022. The fastest growing product is submerged spiral classifier, which will account for 35% of the total market share by 2022.

APAC was the leading region for the global spiral classifier market in 2017, accounting for a market share of 37%. By 2022, APAC is expected to see a rise in market share whereas EMEA and the Americas are expected to witness a decline.

