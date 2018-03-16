Quantzig, a global analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest article on the top five applications of artificial intelligence in the food industry.

AI and machine learning have been the most discussed topic for quite some time now. The use of such tools was limited to the digital world and computer science. However, recently it has made its way into multiple sectors including education, healthcare, finance, marketing, media, gaming, and transportation. Likewise, the food industry is also catching up to the advances in AI. Quantzig has listed top five applications of artificial intelligence in the food industry in this blog.

According to the artificial intelligence experts at Quantzig, "The rising use of AI in the food industry can be credited to increasing customer expectations for foods that are healthy, unique, and handmade."

Quantzig is a global analytics advisory firm concentrated on leveraging analytics for prudent decision making and offering solutions to clients across several industrial sectors. Listed below are the top five applications of artificial intelligence in the food industry.

Top applications of artificial intelligence in the food industry

Lark, a personal diet coach: A new Apple watch app that helps dieters to follow their diet routine by keeping people interested and developing healthy habits. They released a sleep monitoring feature, which was launched in 2014. The built-in personal assistant acts as a fitness trainer. To learn about the food habits of the consumers and provide suggestions, the app leverages speech and image recognition. The app is very user-friendly as people just have to talk or text to Lark what they have eaten. It then computes the estimated calorie intake and suggests personalized nutritional advice for the user.

Lifesum, fitness tracking app: Natural language processing (NLP) is an emerging area of AI. To obtain personalized products and advice, NLP is combined with machine learning to enable businesses to process data effectively. Lifesum, a fitness tracking app, found out that consumers in London were experiencing stress and fatigue due to inadequate levels of zinc, vitamin E, and omega-3 in their diet. The app was able to advise an effective diet and workout plan to reach the desired personal health goals with the help of such insights.

Whole Foods, an intelligent chatbot: The main goal of any brand is to assure satisfactory customer experience, and this is the reason why many brands spend so much money on customer support or call centers. Whole Foods took a unique approach to resolve customer queries, using AI-based chatbot for Facebook Messenger. They were able to provide receptive and cost-effective solutions to the customers With the help of such AI based chatbots. Later The Guardian's Sous-Chef and Just Eat also offered similar kind of service.

