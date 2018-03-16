Odfjell SE: Mandatory notification of trade

Pursuant to the terms of the Long-term Incentive Programme for the Executive

Management implemented by the Board of Directors, based on approval from the

annual general meeting in 2016, the Executive Management may receive a cash

amount, where the net amount less tax shall be used to purchase A-shares in

Odfjell SE (the "Company"). On 15 March 2018, the Board of Directors decided, in

accordance with the terms of such incentive programme, to pay out a cash amount

to members of the Executive Management, which in turn (after tax) has been used

to acquire a total of 23,015 Class A shares in the Company on 16 March 2018. The

purchase price paid for the shares is NOK 31.44, corresponding to the volume

weighted average share price on the Oslo Stock Exchange the last 14 trading days

prior to 16 March 2018.

To facilitate the abovementioned acquisition of shares by the Executive

Management, the Company has on 16 March 2018 sold 23,015 Class A shares

(treasury shares) to the members of the Executive Management at a purchase price

of NOK 31.44 per share. The acquired shares are restricted with a holding period

of three years with certain customary exemptions.

The following primary insiders in the Company has acquired shares in connection

with the abovementioned incentive plan, and have, following this, the following

number of shares in the Company:

Name and title Shares acquired Total number of shares

held in the Company Kristian V. Mørch, CEO 13,533 102,446 Class A shares/3,500 Class B shares Terje Iversen, CFO 3,272 15,211 Class A shares Harald Fotland, COO 3,867 7,734 Class A shares/4,000 Class B shares Øistein Jensen, Chief of Staff 2,343 13,484 Class A shares

Following the sale of 23,015 Class A shares, the Company holds 5,796,078 Class A

and 2,322,482 Class B shares (treasury shares) in the Company.



This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section

5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

