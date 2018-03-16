Celebrity Entrepreneur Adrian Morrison Announces the Premiere of his New Show

Morrison, who was a Featured Guest on Success TV, Enjoys Sharing the Secrets To Success with His Students

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 16, 2018 / Adrian Morrison, a successful entrepreneur and one of the leading Internet marketers in the e-commerce industry, is pleased to announce the launch of his new show. The show will stream live every Tuesday night, and Morrison will personally answer questions and describe the details of how to succeed with e-commerce and online marketing.

To learn more about Adrian Morrison, "Like" his Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/adrianmorrisonofficial/.

As a spokesperson for Adrian Morrison noted, in addition to being interviewed by television legends like Forbes Riley and internationally renowned author and speaker Bob Proctor, he has also been a featured guest multiples times on Success TV. Morrison has won several awards, the spokesperson noted, including the Super Affiliate Award from the NeverBlue Network in 2010 and the Top E-Commerce Marketer Award from Pillow Profits Shopify Fulfillment in 2017. This year he was even named one of the "Top Digital Entrepreneurs" by a Forbes contributor and has also appeared in other media over the years.

"Adrian wrote a top-selling book on social media marketing in 2011 and has been a featured speaker at events with headliners like Tony Robbins and rapper Pitbull," the spokesperson said, adding that as Morrison has also been featured on Entrepreneur, FOX News and Forbes.

Over the past 12 months, Morrison has built a large following of nearly 100,000 people on Facebook by creating an interactive show called The Profit Power Hour. During each program Morrison offers helpful advice, training, and even cash money to inspire and educate budding entrepreneurs.

"Adrian truly considers the success of his students to be the biggest accomplishment of his career," the spokesperson said, adding that Morrison been invited many times to Shopify HQ to speak to their top influencers on how to correctly train marketers.

"It has been amazing to achieve these great results, but one of the greatest things for me is being able to give back. I learn the most through teaching others," Morrison said.

Morrison is scheduled to speak at a number of upcoming events across the United States, and he will continue to host his weekly show on Facebook.com/AdrianMorrisonOfficial. Anybody who wants more information on his media appearances and speaking dates should subscribe to Adrian Morrison online.

There is a downside to Morrison's success. Because of his increase in popularity, Morrison said some people have created fake social media accounts in his name in order to sell questionable products that he does not endorse.

"A number of fans have reached out to me to say they are being bombarded with sales messages by someone pretending to be me online," he said.

While Adrian Morrison's company does provide marketing courses and software online, he warns that people should only purchase them if they are being offered directly on his official social media accounts.

About Adrian Morrison:

Adrian Morrison is an award-winning entrepreneur and one of the top Internet marketers in the world. Morrison has become a public figure in the Ecommerce and digital marketing world over the past 2 years, as he uses social media to inspire up and coming entrepreneurs and share his journey of turning $100 in Facebook marketing into a company that has now done over $6M in sales. For more information, subscribe to his Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/adrianmorrisonofficial/ and follow him on https://www.instagram.com/adrianmorrisonofficial/.

