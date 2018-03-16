Aemetis, Inc.: Aemetis Completes Construction of Advanced Biodiesel Pre-Treatment Unit Required for BP Supply Agreement

CUPERTINO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 16, 2018 / Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX) announced today that its Universal Biofuels subsidiary in India has completed the construction of an advanced biodiesel pre-treatment unit to process the low-cost feedstocks to be provided to the plant under the BP Singapore Pte Limited (BPS) supply agreement into low carbon high-quality distilled biodiesel. The new pre-treatment unit allows the use of high Free Fatty Acid waste feedstocks by Universal Biofuels while meeting the biodiesel quality standards set by international fuel standards. The advanced biodiesel pre-treatment unit was built to supply biodiesel to the EU and US under the three-year supply agreement signed with BPS in May of 2017.

"The completion of the advanced biodiesel pre-treatment unit enables the team to focus on commissioning and processing BP's low-cost feedstocks provided under the BPS supply agreement to produce and sell low carbon high-quality biodiesel into international markets," stated Eric McAfee, Chairman and CEO of Aemetis. "We expect to receive feedstock and begin production in April with shipments to BPS to begin in the second quarter of 2018."

The Aemetis plant in Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh, India has a capacity of 50 million gallons per year and is the first and only India biofuels producer approved under the Low Carbon Fuel Standard for delivery of biodiesel into California. In April 2017, Aemetis filed a patent on process technology developed at the Kakinada plant for the conversion of a wide range of waste feedstocks into biodiesel.

About Aemetis

Headquartered in Cupertino, California, Aemetis is an advanced renewable fuels and biochemicals company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of innovative technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products by the conversion of ethanol and biodiesel plants into advanced biorefineries. Founded in 2006, Aemetis owns and operates a 60 million gallon per year ethanol production facility in California's Central Valley, near Modesto. Aemetis also owns and operates a 50 million gallon per year renewable chemical and advanced fuel production facility on the East Coast of India producing high quality distilled biodiesel and refined glycerin for customers in India, the US and Europe. Aemetis operates a research and development laboratory, and holds a portfolio of patents and related technology licenses for the production of renewable fuels and biochemicals. For additional information about Aemetis, please visit www.aemetis.com.

