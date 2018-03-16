Active-Investors: Wired News - Elbit Systems Awarded $65 Million Asia/Pacific Contract to Supply Comprehensive SAR Solution

Stock Monitor: KLX Inc. Post Earnings Reporting

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 16, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free research report on Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: ESLT). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=ESLT as the Company's latest news hit the wire. On March 14, 2018, the Company announced that it has won a $65 million contract by an Asian/Pacific country to provide a comprehensive Search and Rescue (SAR) solution. The name of the Asian/Pacific country was not disclosed. Register today and get access to over 1000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg

Active-Investors.com is currently working on the research report for KLX Inc. (NASDAQ: KLXI), which also belongs to the Industrial Goods sector as the Company Elbit Systems. Do not miss out and become a member today for free to access this upcoming report at:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=KLXI

Active-Investors.com is focused on giving you timely information and the inside line on companies that matter to you. This morning, Elbit Systems most recent news is on our radar and our team decided to put out a fantastic report on the company that is now available for free below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=ESLT

Details of the Contract

The project will be performed over a three-year period. The Company will install Airborne Locator Systems (ALS) and Emergency Locator Transmitters (ELTs) onboard various mission aircraft and rotorcraft platforms in use by the customer's Air Force, Army, and Navy, and will also supply thousands of Personal Survival Radio (PSR) systems.

Elbit Systems Provides Technological Edge Based on its Vast Portfolio of Radio and Communication Solutions

Yehuda (Udi) Vered, General Manager of Elbit Systems Land and C4I, said that the Company is pleased with this contract award to supply a comprehensive SAR solution, attesting to the maturity of its systems, and to its market leadership. Yehuda added that based on Elbit Systems' vast portfolio of Radio and Communication solutions, already operational with dozens of armed forces worldwide, the Company can provide a technological edge, and it hopes that additional customers will follow in selecting its unique SAR systems as their solution of choice.

Elbit Systems' Asia/Pacific Contracts of 2017

In September 2017, the Company was awarded an approximately US$300 million contract for the supply of command and control systems to a customer in Asia/Pacific. The project would be performed over three years. In the same month, Elbit Systems was awarded an approximately $11 million contract for the supply of an integrated maritime C4ISR system to an Asia/Pacific navy.

In August 2017, Elbit Systems won $93 million contract from an Asia/Pacific country to upgrade its F-5 aircraft fleet. The contract would be performed over a three-year period. The Company would supply the F-5 with cutting-edge systems, including Head-Up Displays (HUDs), an advanced cockpit, radars, weapon delivery, and navigation systems as well as DASH IV Head Mounted Systems.

In May 2017, the Company won $82 million contract to provide an Asia/Pacific country with a comprehensive Electro-optic airborne solution, Condor 2, for use in intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition and reconnaissance (ISTAR) missions. The contract, which was a follow-on order from the same customer, would be performed over a four-year period by Elbit Systems' ISTAR Division.

In February 2017, the Company was awarded an approximately $110 million contract from an Asia/Pacific country for the upgrade and maintenance of dozens of Mi-17 helicopters. The project would be performed over a five-year period.

About Elbit Systems Ltd

Founded in 1966 and based in Haifa, Israel, Elbit Systems is an international high technology company engaged in a wide range of defense, homeland security, and commercial programs throughout the world. The Company, which includes Elbit Systems and its subsidiaries, operates in the areas of aerospace, land and naval systems, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence surveillance, to name a few.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 15, 2018 - At Thursday's closing bell, Elbit Systems' stock was marginally down 0.68%, ending the trading session at $136.99.

Volume traded for the day: 27.35 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the previous three-month period - up 1.74%; past twelve-month period - up 14.46%; and year-to-date - up 2.78%

After yesterday's close, Elbit Systems' market cap was at $5.81 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 24.73.

The stock has a dividend yield of 1.28%.

The stock is part of the Industrial Goods sector, categorized under the Aerospace/Defense Products & Services industry. This sector was flat at the end of the session.

Active-Investors:

Active-Investors (A-I) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. A-I has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

A-I has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the 'Author') and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the 'Reviewer') represented by a credentialed financial analyst. For further information on analyst credentials, please email info@active-investors.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the 'Sponsor'), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by A-I. A-I is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither A-I nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visithttp://active-investors.com/legal-disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@active-investors.com

Phone number: 73 29 92 6381

Office Address: 6, Jalan Kia Peng, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active-Investors