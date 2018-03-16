Crexendo, Inc.: CREXENDO Awarded 2018 INTERNET TELEPHONY Product of the Year

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / March 16, 2018 / Crexendo, Inc. (OTCQX: CXDO), a next-generation CLEC and an award-winning leader and provider of unified communications cloud telecom services, broadband internet services, and other cloud business services that are designed to provide enterprise-class cloud services to any size businesses at affordable monthly rates, today announced that its Crexendo™ cloud business phone system is the recipient of the 2018 INTERNET TELEPHONY Product of the Year Award presented by TMC, a global, integrated media company. Crexendo has won the award based upon its integrated approach to providing customer solutions with its award-winning patented hosted telecom solutions.

Steven G. Mihaylo, Chief Executive Officer, commented, 'On behalf of our entire team I am very proud to accept this highly prestigious award. We have been honored to win the best in class award multiple times and this award is particularly important to the Company as it recognizes excellence in our entire award-winning line of products and services. The Crexendo patented Ride the Cloud© technology provides industry leading solutions, improves efficiency, and saves most businesses a substantial amount on their monthly telecom spend.'

Doug Gaylor, Chief Operating Officer, added, 'We are very proud that our integrated approach is being recognized by the expert analysts in the industry. Our in-house engineering team designs the most productive and efficient solutions so our customers can improve their internal and external communications in their business. Our engineering team works hand in hand with sales and customer service to provide the products and solutions our customers need. We are able to craft solutions that work for any company of any size. Our products and services are second to none in the industry which is why our solutions continue to win these types of awards and why we excel compared to our competition.'

The 2018 INTERNET TELEPHONY Product of the Year Award winners will be published in the March 2018 issue of INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine.

About Crexendo ®

Crexendo, Inc. is an award-winning leader and provider of UCaaS cloud telecom services, broadband internet services, and other cloud business services that are designed to provide enterprise-class cloud services to any size businesses at affordable monthly rates.

About INTERNET TELEPHONY Magazine

INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine has been the IP Communications Authority since 1998™. Beginning with the first issue in February of 1998, INTERNET TELEPHONY has been providing unbiased views of the complicated converged communications space. INTERNET TELEPHONY offers rich content from solutions-focused editorial content to reviews on products and services from TMC Labs. INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine reaches more than 225,000 readers, including pass-along readers. For more information, please visit www.itmag.com.

About TMC

Global buyers rely on TMC's content-driven marketplaces to make purchase decisions and navigate markets. This presents branding, thought leadership and lead generation opportunities for vendors/sellers.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a 'safe harbor' for such forward-looking statements. The words 'believe,' 'expect,' 'anticipate,' 'estimate,' 'will,' and other similar statements of expectation identify forward-looking statements. Specific forward-looking statements in this press release include information about Crexendo (i) having the award be important as it recognizes excellence in its entire award-winning line of products and services; (ii) Ride the Cloud© technology will provide industry leading solutions and save customers substantial amounts of money;(iii) being proud that its integrated approach is being recognized by the industry; (iv) using that approach to craft engineering solutions, so its customers can improve the efficiency of their business; (v) engineering team working hand in hand with sales and customer service to provide products and solutions its customers need; (vi) being able to craft solutions that works for any company of any size and (vii) products and services being second to none in the industry and if people compare its solutions it will win the business.

For a more detailed discussion of risk factors that may affect Crexendo's operations and results, please refer to the company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017, and quarterly Forms 10-Q as filed. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made and the company undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Contacts:

Crexendo, Inc.

Steven G. Mihaylo

Chief Executive Officer

602-345-7777

smihaylo@crexendo.com

SOURCE: Crexendo, Inc.