New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - March 16, 2018) - NetworkNewsAudio announces the Audio Press Release (APR) titled "Preventive Medical Solutions Integrate with Major Cannabis Providers for Innovative Drug Delivery," featuring PreveCeutical Medical Inc. (OTCQB: PRVCF) (CSE: PREV) (FSE: 18H).

To hear the NetworkNewsAudio version, visit http://nnw.fm/4MoPC

To read the original editorial, visit http://nnw.fm/mV7JH

PreveCeutical Medical's corporate office is based in Canada, and it is making bold advances through research partnerships and a research team based in Australia. One of its main partners is UniQuest, the University of Queensland's commercialization company. The partnership gives PreveCeutical the rights to any intellectual property created through work under their agreement. University of Queensland's scientific knowledge and experience in intellectual property management combined with PreveCeutical's extensive experience in product development, corporate strategy and accessing capital markets, creates a powerful combination of academic and commercial expertise. Chief Research Officer Dr. Harry Parekh will lead the sol-gel cannabinoid project from his base at the University of Queensland's (UQ) Pharmacy Australia Centre of Excellence (PACE) and is joined by Chief Science Officer Dr. Makarand Jawadekar, who has 28 years of experience in R&D with Pfizer, Inc. Dr. Jawadekar was a part of the team responsible for bringing drugs such as Zolof and Viagra to the market. They are supported by research collaborators Dr. Rakesh Veedu and professor Grant Ramm. Dr. Veedu is an emerging international expert in molecular medicine, while professor Ramm is currently head of a leading medical research institute in Brisbane, Australia.

About PreveCeutical Medical Inc.

PreveCeutical Medical Inc. is a health sciences company that develops innovative preventive therapies utilizing organic and nature identical products. PreveCeutical aims to be a leader in preventive health sciences and currently has five research and development programs, including: dual gene therapy for curative and prevention therapies for diabetes and obesity; a Sol-gel platform for nose to brain delivery of medical compounds including cannabinoids; Nature Identical peptides for treatment of various ailments; non-addictive analgesic peptides as a replacement to highly addictive analgesics such as morphine, fentanyl and oxycodone; and a therapeutic product for treating athletes who suffer from concussions (mild traumatic brain injury). PreveCeutical sells CELLB9, an Immune System Booster. CELLB9 is an oral solution containing polarized and potentiated essential minerals extracted from a novel peptide obtained from Caribbean Blue Scorpion venom. For more information visit www.PreveCeutical.com.

About NetworkNewsAudio

NetworkNewsAudio (NNA) , a NetworkNewsWire (NNW) Solution, allows you to sit back and listen to market updates, CEO interviews and a Company AudioPressRelease (APR). These audio clips provide snapshots of position, opportunity and momentum. NetworkNewsAudio (NNA) is another NetworkNewsWire (NNW) Solution that can assist your company by cutting through the overload of information in today's market, NNA brings its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness. NetworkNewsWire (NNW) is where news, content and information converge. NetworkNewsWire (NNW) is a comprehensive provider of news aggregation and syndication, enhanced press release services and a full array of social communication solutions. As a multifaceted financial news and distribution company with an extensive team of journalists and writers, NNW has the unparalleled ability to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public. With an ever-growing distribution network of more than 5,000 key syndication outlets across the nation.

About NetworkNewsWire

NetworkNewsWire (NNW) is a financial news and content distribution company that provides (1) access to a network of wire services via NetworkWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible, (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets (3), enhanced press release services to ensure maximum impact, (4) social media distribution via the Investor Brand Network (IBN) to nearly 2 million followers, (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions, and (6) a total news coverage solution with NNW Prime. As a multifaceted organization with an extensive team of contributing journalists and writers, NNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that desire to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, NNW brings its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness. NNW is where news, content and information converge. For more information, please visit https://www.NetworkNewsWire.com.

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the NetworkNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by NNW, wherever published or re-published: http://NNW.fm/Disclaimer.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Corporate Communications Contact:

NetworkNewsWire (NNW)

New York, New York

www.NetworkNewsWire.com

212.418.1217 Office

Editor@NetworkNewsWire.com