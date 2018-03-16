Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 16, 2018) - Advantagewon Oil Corp., (CSE: AOC), (OTCQB: ANTGF), (the "Corporation", "Advantagewon", "AOC") is pleased to announce that the drilling of the first vertical well of the proposed six wells at LaVernia has reached the planned total depth. Drill logs recorded show the two targeted Poth reservoir sands as predicted. The well will be cased following which the drilling rig will move to the second location and commence drilling. Completion of this first well by perforation of both zones is planned on or before March 20th. Installation of a pump, downhole production equipment, flow lines and tank is expected to be complete within four weeks at which time initial production data will be provided.

As previously stated in the Corporation's Jan 22nd , 2018 press release, once drilling and equipping of the six wells is completed, the wells are expected, on average, to add 15 barrels of oil per day ("BOPD"), per well, for a total of 90 BOPD. As stated in the Corporation's March 7th, 2018 press release, the Corporation is still waiting on for the drilling permits to arrive on the remaining three wells and anticipates that these permits will arrive before the completion of drilling of the third well.

About Advantagewon Oil Corp.

Advantagewon is focused on building consistent cash flow from low cost, low risk oil wells in the State of Texas. AOC applies specialized expertise in oil pool development by development drilling, pressure restoration and maintenance using water and chemical injection to increase oil recovery from 10-15% to up to 75% for each pool.. Once the enhanced recovery strategy is successfully applied, AOC will repeat the process throughout the oil pool to maximize output and minimize cost and risk. Advantagewon's common shares are listed on the OTC Markets in the United States and on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") in Canada. Advantagewon is a member of the CSE Composite Index (CSE:AOC). For more information please visit www.aoc-oil.com

